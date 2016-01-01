Overview

Dr. Alisa Modena, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Modena works at Cooper University Health Care in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.