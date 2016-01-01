See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Alisa Oberschelp, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alisa Oberschelp, MD

Dr. Alisa Oberschelp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Dr. Oberschelp works at SAN FRANSISCO GENERAL HOSPITAL - DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIA in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oberschelp's Office Locations

    Ucsf
    1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Cellulitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ringworm
Cellulitis
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Ringworm
Cellulitis
Acne
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Alisa Oberschelp, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1487759007
Education & Certifications

  • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
