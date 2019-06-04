See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Frisco, TX
Dr. Alisa Ward, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alisa Ward, MD

Dr. Alisa Ward, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Ward works at Alisa Ward, MD in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ward's Office Locations

    Alisa Ward, MD
    3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 403, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-2802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 04, 2019
    She’s absolutely amazing! Even though one of the other doctors was on call, she still came to check on me on her day off! She’s very easy going! ??
    Ilse Serratos Green in Plano, TX — Jun 04, 2019
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alisa Ward, MD?
    About Dr. Alisa Ward, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437207800
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Sch of Medicine
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alisa Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

