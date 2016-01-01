Dr. Alisa Wolner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Wolner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Flint Womens Clinic3434 Regency Park Dr Ste A, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alisa Wolner, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033129549
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
