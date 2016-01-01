Overview of Dr. Alisa Wolner, DO

Dr. Alisa Wolner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Wolner works at Genesys Reg Mdcl Ctr Pdtrc Mdcn in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.