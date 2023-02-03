Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD
Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ.
Dr. Yamasaki works at
Dr. Yamasaki's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton256 Bunn Dr Ste A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 430-9200
-
2
Hillsborough719 US Highway 206 Ste 101, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 271-2102
-
3
Yardley111 Floral Vale Blvd Ste A, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (267) 399-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamasaki?
I would like to thank and appreciate the effort Dr.Yamasaki has put in today for helping my son in removing his ear blockage. He is 7 years old and he was very much afraid that he didn’t even allow the doctor to check his ears and remove what he has put inside his ears.. The doctor was very kind and patience with him and kept explaining him that it won’t hurt him and she can be quick if he stays still. He finally stayed calm and the doctor removed the blockage very quickly. It was small rolled up paper deep inside in both the ears.
About Dr. Alisa Yamasaki, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1184010415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamasaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamasaki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamasaki works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.