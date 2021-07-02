Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alisha Crowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alisha Crowley, MD
Dr. Alisha Crowley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI.
Dr. Crowley works at
Dr. Crowley's Office Locations
Ultrasound East Providence Ri375 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4050
- 2 900 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 Directions (401) 649-4050
Ultrasound Providence Ri 245 Chapman St.245 Chapman St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-4741
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4741Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome; one of the best doctors I have ever seen. She is personable, compassionate, and supremely knowledgeable. She seems to have a good solution to every problem I have had and is great at diagnosis. I feel lucky to have as my PCP.
About Dr. Alisha Crowley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1780033811
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowley accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.