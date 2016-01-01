Overview

Dr. Alisha Fahley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Fahley works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.