Dr. Alisha West, MD
Dr. Alisha West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Ucla Head & Neck Surgeons200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
Ucla Health Head & Neck Surgery in Santa Monica1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 302, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (424) 259-6559
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. West is a wonderful Physician and her bed side manner and professionalism is well worth praising. She makes everyone feel so welcomed and is determined to help her patients as well as ease the family's nerves and answers all questions. I reccomend sending your children to her for all of their ENT needs.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
