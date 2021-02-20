See All Neurologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Alison Alford, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alison Alford, MD

Headache Medicine
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Alford, MD

Dr. Alison Alford, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Alford works at Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Alford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond
    2500 Gaskins Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 658-5385

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alford?

    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr. Alford is fantastic, she is Hands down one of the BEST neurologist in RVA!She goes above and beyond to ensure that you receive the best care possible and she strives to help you or your children feel better.She honestly cares about her patients and their family. Dr Alford and her staff truly make you feel welcomed to her office.We never feel rushed or that we are inconveniencing her.I highly recommend this wonderful caring Doctor! We are blessed to have her caring for our children and we are very thankful for everything Dr. Alford and her staff have done for our family in the last 10 years and continue to do for our children and our family.
    Lisa M — Feb 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alison Alford, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alison Alford, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Alford to family and friends

    Dr. Alford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Alford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alison Alford, MD.

    About Dr. Alison Alford, MD

    Specialties
    • Headache Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194934596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vcu Health System
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alford works at Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Alford’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alison Alford, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.