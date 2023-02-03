See All Podiatrists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (86)
Map Pin Small Bel Air, MD
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM

Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their residency with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Dr. D Andelet works at Harford Lower Extremity Specialists in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Elkton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. D Andelet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists
    437 S Main St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-8633
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Harford Lower Extremity Specialists - Elkton
    206 South St Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 756-8634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I had foot pain no one else could figure out. A neurologist told me I had no nerve damage at all. Dr D'Andelet was able to locate my nerve pain and with a couple injections I am now pain free. I could not be happier
    Diane G. — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM
    About Dr. Alison D Andelet, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619348505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D Andelet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D Andelet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. D Andelet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D Andelet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D Andelet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D Andelet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

