Overview

Dr. Alison Avram, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Avram works at Massachusetts General Hospital-dermatology (general-medical) in Boston, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.