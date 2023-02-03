Dr. Alison Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Barron, MD
Dr. Alison Barron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 826-9797Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Carrollton4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 826-9797Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Plano Willow Bend5920 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 491-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barron?
Dr. Barron is an excellent doctor. Her & her office provides the upmost care.
About Dr. Alison Barron, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1790041085
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.