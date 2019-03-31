Overview

Dr. Alison Black, MD is a Dermatologist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Hosp



Dr. Black works at Las Colinas Dermatology in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.