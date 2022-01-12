Dr. Alison Black, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Black, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Fair Ridge Obgyn Associates PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
Fair Ridge OBGYN13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding service and attention to patient. Personal interest in well-being and care.
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.