Dr. Alison Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Callahan, MD
Dr. Alison Callahan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Callahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
-
1
Nashua Eye Associates PA5 Coliseum Ave, Nashua, NH 03063 Directions (603) 882-9800
-
2
Home Health Vna360 Merrimack St Ste 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 688-6182
-
3
New England Eye Ctr1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 237-6770Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4600WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
I had an eyelid lift with Dr. Callahan in April. I found her to be very pleasant, as was her staff. I had an early morning appointment so little to no wait. The procedure went very well and I am 100% satisfied with the results. I would highly her for this procedure.
About Dr. Alison Callahan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1992016059
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.