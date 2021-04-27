See All Neurologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Alison Caruana, DO

Neurology
3.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Stony Brook, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alison Caruana, DO

Dr. Alison Caruana, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. 

Dr. Caruana works at Stony Brook Medicine - Cardiology in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caruana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Medicine
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599
  2. 2
    North Shore Radiation Oncology
    181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alison Caruana, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    NPI Number
    • 1003295163
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caruana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

