Dr. Alison Clarke-Desouza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Clarke-Desouza works at Carol Mckenzie MD in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.