Dr. Alison Conant, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alison Conant, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Effingham, IL.
Heartland Family Dental Care1379 N Outer Belt W, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 335-6776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just had my 6 month check-up. All the girls are friendly at the office, and Dr. Conant is very nice. She always asks how I am and does a thorough job.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- Southern Illinois University
Dr. Conant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conant accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conant works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Conant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conant.
