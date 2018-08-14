Dr. Alison Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Cooper, MD
Dr. Alison Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Truman State University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
A Woman's Place215 S Power Rd Ste 218, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 325-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love this place! Dr Cooper is amazing! She ensured I understood my treatment and did an excellent job treating me. The staff was really nice and my wait time was not long. I love this place and will keep coming back!!
About Dr. Alison Cooper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649351297
Education & Certifications
- Truman State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.