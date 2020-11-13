Dr. Dancer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Dancer, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Dancer, MD
Dr. Alison Dancer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Perry.
Dr. Dancer's Office Locations
- 1 4721 W 6th Ave Ste 100, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 377-1206
- 2 1301 W 6th Ave Ste 210, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 377-1206
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Perry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
If you do the necessary work she'll turn your entire life around. If you are looking for someone to agree with everything you say and write whatever prescription you ask for, go elsewhere.
About Dr. Alison Dancer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972596641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dancer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dancer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dancer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dancer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dancer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dancer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.