Dr. Davidow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Davidow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Davidow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Locations
Joseph F. Davidow M.d. P.A.2400 Augusta Dr Ste 470, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 785-9985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love that I can always get a same day appointment and never feel rushed. She spends a lot of time with each patient so this means there can be a little bit of a wait. I have decided that I'd rather have quality care with a wait than an appointment where I feel like the doctor only wants to finish so they can see the next patient
About Dr. Alison Davidow, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316973936
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.