Dr. Alison Dick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Dick, MD

Dr. Alison Dick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Dick works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dick's Office Locations

    Gynecology
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-8560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Center for Infectious Diseases At Boston Medical
    850 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 414-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Ovarian Cysts
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 30, 2019
    Dr. Alison we very through in giving me information about my surgery. She gave me all the options available. She gave me time to think about it and options to proceed. She if very direct, which is the type of doctor I prefer. Before my procedure another doctor wanted to give me a test that was unnecessary and she stooped them from doing it. My recovery was quick and follow up was easy.
    — Mar 30, 2019
    About Dr. Alison Dick, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770647323
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dick has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

