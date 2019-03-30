Dr. Alison Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Dick, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Dick, MD
Dr. Alison Dick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Dick works at
Dr. Dick's Office Locations
-
1
Gynecology41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center for Infectious Diseases At Boston Medical850 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dick?
Dr. Alison we very through in giving me information about my surgery. She gave me all the options available. She gave me time to think about it and options to proceed. She if very direct, which is the type of doctor I prefer. Before my procedure another doctor wanted to give me a test that was unnecessary and she stooped them from doing it. My recovery was quick and follow up was easy.
About Dr. Alison Dick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770647323
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dick works at
Dr. Dick has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.