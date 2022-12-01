Overview of Dr. Alison Elmquist, MD

Dr. Alison Elmquist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Elmquist works at Vernon & Waldrep OB-Gyn Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.