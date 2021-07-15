Dr. Alison Garb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Garb, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Garb, MD
Dr. Alison Garb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Garb's Office Locations
Roberta J. Smith M D A Medical Corp.970 Monument St Ste 210, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 Directions (310) 459-4321
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garb is always on top of her game. She is always current, thorough, and has a great personality to boot. My health has greatly improved under her care and I completely trust her judgment. I appreciate the way she gently but firmly encourages me to take better care of myself. I feel she really cares about me and I am very lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Alison Garb, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1467562140
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garb works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.