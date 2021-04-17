See All Pediatric Emergency Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Alison Gardner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alison Gardner, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Gardner, MD

Dr. Alison Gardner, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Gardner works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate
    1351 Westgate Center Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8207
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?

    Apr 17, 2021
    Outstanding, caring professional
    — Apr 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alison Gardner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alison Gardner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardner to family and friends

    Dr. Gardner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gardner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alison Gardner, MD.

    About Dr. Alison Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275517997
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Westgate in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.