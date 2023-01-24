See All Radiation Oncologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Alison Grann, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alison Grann, MD

Dr. Alison Grann, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Grann works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 833-1521

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Grann and her team made my breast radiation visits less scary and I was greeted each morning with smiles, and pleasant looks and words. Dr. Grann was always available to answer questions, her impeccable knowledge, her focus on the patient's health, and her willingness to listen and not rush my visits were all and more than I could have asked for. Thank you Dr. Grann for all that you do, for the amazing doctor that you are, and many thanks to your professional team!
    Olympia — Jan 24, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Alison Grann, MD
    About Dr. Alison Grann, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992751853
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Grann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grann works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Grann’s profile.

    Dr. Grann has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

