Dr. Alison Gruen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alison Gruen, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Libby Buscemi MD PC176 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-7546
Bobby Buka MD PC135 W 70Th St, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 385-3700
Bobby Buka MD PC214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 385-3700
The Dermatology Specialists - Upper East Side1425 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a FANTASTIC first appointment with Dr. Gruen. Not only was she able to give me context on my concerns, she also took one look at another spot I had had for over 10 years and told me there is a medication to treat it! Every other doctor I had gone to ignored my concerns and referred to the issue as non harmful and therefore not requiring treatment. If you are a brown person like myself, I HIGHLY reccomend her. She has done extensive study on patients of color, and knows the skin conditions that affect them more than the white population. On top of her knowledge, she has fantastic bedside manners, made me feel like I was just talking to a friend. She is bubbly, patient, and never makes you feel rushed out. Will be coming back if I ever need a dermatologist again :)
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Gruen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruen works at
Dr. Gruen has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.