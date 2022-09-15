Dr. Alison Himes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Himes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alison Himes, DO is a Dermatologist in Grove City, OH.
Dr. Himes works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatologists of Greater Columbus2065 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-1800
-
2
Buckeye Dermatology, Inc.1933 OHIO DR, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-1800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Himes?
Fast, efficient, amazing bedside manner. Took my younger son to see her, and she was great.
About Dr. Alison Himes, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750589271
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Himes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himes works at
Dr. Himes has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Himes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Himes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.