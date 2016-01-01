Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Ho, MD
Dr. Alison Ho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Lexington OB/GYN145 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
About Dr. Alison Ho, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1275516445
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.