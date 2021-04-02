Dr. Alison Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Johnson, MD
Dr. Alison Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
- 1 6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 7, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3094
- 2 9615 Kincey Ave Ste 210, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 900-6225
- 3 5950 Fairview Rd Ste 330, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 900-6225
-
4
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 342-0252
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr. Johnson is amazing. She listens and responds to my portal questions within hours not days like most doctors. Her staff from the front office to the infusion nurse are so kind and helpful.
About Dr. Alison Johnson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1164551198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.