See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD

Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kalinowski works at Kamm McKenzie OBGYN in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cassandra Law, DO
Dr. Cassandra Law, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Kalinowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kamm Mckenzie OBGYN
    3805 COMPUTER DR, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 781-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalinowski?

    Jan 21, 2021
    Dr. Kalinowski is wonderful. I had a traumatic birth situation with my 3rd baby (no one's fault, just happened), and now in my 4th pregnancy, Dr. K has really taken so much extra time and patience and given me a listening ear and good advice and helped construct a good plan to make sure that all goes as smoothly as possible this time around. She's kind, compassionate, smart, and generally wonderful. I'd strongly recommend.
    Kath — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalinowski to family and friends

    Dr. Kalinowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalinowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD.

    About Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740574730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalinowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalinowski works at Kamm McKenzie OBGYN in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kalinowski’s profile.

    Dr. Kalinowski has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alison Kalinowski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.