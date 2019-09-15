Dr. Alison Kole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Kole, MD
Dr. Alison Kole, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8674Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The Green at Florham Park140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9930
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 422-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Dr,. Kole is 2nd to none among her peers. She should instruct all physicians in the art and science of providing care. She is unparalleled in her ability to diagnosis difficult medical conditions and is tenacious in finding methods to help and cure. She is a paragon of excellence in the world of physicians.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
