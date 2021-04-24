Dr. Alison Laidley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laidley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Laidley, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Laidley, MD
Dr. Alison Laidley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Laidley's Office Locations
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C614, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7499Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor. Takes the time to explain things and detail to you.
About Dr. Alison Laidley, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578526786
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ontario
- Holy Cross Hosp
- University of Alberta Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laidley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laidley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laidley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laidley works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Laidley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laidley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laidley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laidley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.