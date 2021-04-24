Overview of Dr. Alison Laidley, MD

Dr. Alison Laidley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Laidley works at Medical City Dallas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.