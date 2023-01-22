Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maresh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Maresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alison Maresh, MD
Dr. Alison Maresh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children S National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center
Dr. Maresh works at
Dr. Maresh's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
-
2
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery428 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maresh?
Love Dr Maresh! She is personable, professional and has an amazing bedside manner??
About Dr. Alison Maresh, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1053557173
Education & Certifications
- Children S National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maresh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maresh works at
Dr. Maresh has seen patients for Adenoidectomy and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maresh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Maresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.