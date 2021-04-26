Dr. Alison Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Oakes, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Oakes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Valley City, UT.
Locations
1
Granger Medical Clinic PC2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 965-3698
2
Granger Pharmacy3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 965-3600
3
Phase II Center for Womens Health348 E 4500 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 965-3698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Madigan Anesthesia Services LLC3715 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Directions (801) 957-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oakes was friendly and personable. She spoke with me about my concerns in a very understandable manner, and made certain all my questions were answered. Took my worries seriously!
About Dr. Alison Oakes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1639460470
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakes has seen patients for Gastritis, Heartburn and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.