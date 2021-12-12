Dr. Savitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Savitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Savitz, MD
Dr. Alison Savitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Savitz works at
Dr. Savitz's Office Locations
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-7663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best surgeon for me! She explained to me very well my condition and my treatment options in the way that I can fully understand it. Dr. Savitz projects a very professional and yet positive personality. She always have the smile in her face, I know this because when I saw her while i was in the pre-op room, she jus came out from the OR and yet she smiled at me. She will giggle with me all the time. She can take away my worries by providing me with all the good news instead of focusing on another issues/problems. I had a great experience with Dr. Savitz. She always responds in my inquiries and request, at anytime. She responds very quick! During my visit, we have decided to do the lumpectomy, and when i woke up, i was really surprised that there’s almost nothing have changed in my breast! I really love Dr. savitz, she does very well her profession and she is passionate on her work. She is really the best surgeon, a great advocate and partner in my care. Thank you so much!!!
About Dr. Alison Savitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- General Surgery
