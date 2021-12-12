See All General Surgeons in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Alison Savitz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Savitz, MD

Dr. Alison Savitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Savitz works at Kaiser in Walnut Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser
    1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 295-7663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2021
    She is the best surgeon for me! She explained to me very well my condition and my treatment options in the way that I can fully understand it. Dr. Savitz projects a very professional and yet positive personality. She always have the smile in her face, I know this because when I saw her while i was in the pre-op room, she jus came out from the OR and yet she smiled at me. She will giggle with me all the time. She can take away my worries by providing me with all the good news instead of focusing on another issues/problems. I had a great experience with Dr. Savitz. She always responds in my inquiries and request, at anytime. She responds very quick! During my visit, we have decided to do the lumpectomy, and when i woke up, i was really surprised that there’s almost nothing have changed in my breast! I really love Dr. savitz, she does very well her profession and she is passionate on her work. She is really the best surgeon, a great advocate and partner in my care. Thank you so much!!!
    Melizza — Dec 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Alison Savitz, MD
    About Dr. Alison Savitz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891732400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

