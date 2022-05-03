Dr. Alison Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Shore, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Shore, MD
Dr. Alison Shore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Shore's Office Locations


Chicago Office3000 N Halsted St Ste 707, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 883-8234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast reduction surgery with Dr. Shore about 18 months ago and I am so pleased. She is a wonderful and caring surgeon; I had interviewed several other doctors and her talent and bedside manner were far above every other doctor I’d met. Her office manager, Giselle, is also incredible and very kind. 100 percent recommend them both!
About Dr. Alison Shore, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447432299
Education & Certifications
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shore speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.
