Overview of Dr. Alison Smith, MD

Dr. Alison Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center.



Dr. Smith works at Clemson Eye in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Exotropia and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.