Overview of Dr. Alison Spann, MD

Dr. Alison Spann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Spann works at Regional Urology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA and Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.