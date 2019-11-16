Dr. Alison Stalzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Stalzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Stalzer, MD
Dr. Alison Stalzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mentor, OH.
Dr. Stalzer works at
Dr. Stalzer's Office Locations
Lake Obstetrics & Gynecology, Inc9500 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 357-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Stalzer this summer and was pleasantly surprised by the care, compassion and time she took with me. She really changed my opinion about Lake Health OB/GYNs. Not dreading my appointments any more!
About Dr. Alison Stalzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982962262
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stalzer has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stalzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.