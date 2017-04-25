See All Ophthalmologists in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Alison Tendler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alison Tendler, MD

Dr. Alison Tendler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.

Dr. Tendler works at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tendler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vance Thompson Vision Clinic Prof LLC
    3101 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 361-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Ectropion of Eyelid

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2017
    I was very happy and well-pleased with the excellent job Dr. Tendler did on repairing my drooping eyelids. She is very caring and concerned about her patients. I enjoyed meeting her and am very happy with the work she did for me. Being able to see with wide open eyes, and no eyelashes blocking my vision is great. I didn't realize what a difference the surgery would make.
    Karen Dimick in Platte, SD — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Alison Tendler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Tendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tendler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tendler works at Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Tendler’s profile.

    Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tendler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

