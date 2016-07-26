Dr. Alison Westfall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westfall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Westfall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alison Westfall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Westfall's Office Locations
Community Care Services LLC, 901 E 2nd St Ste 307, Reno, NV 89502
Unr Med Womens Health, 1664 N Virginia St Ste 230, Reno, NV 89557
Pregnancy Center, 975 Ryland St Ste 105, Reno, NV 89502
Hospital Affiliations
Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered my first baby, my son! And let me tell you how wondefull she is! She rushed down to make it so the on call doctor wasn't the one to deliver me. She had wet hair when she got there, amd she was just so awesome. After I had him, she came to check on me the next day, I believe that's normsl, but she asked to see my son and we talked for a minute. Now she gets to deliver my daughter! !
Obstetrics & Gynecology
25 years of experience
English
- 1447346473
Education & Certifications
University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Dr. Westfall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westfall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Westfall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Westfall works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Westfall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westfall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westfall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.