Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO
Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ofallon, MO.
Locations
BJC Medical Group at O Fallon2630 State Highway K Ste 100, Ofallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 240-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballard?
I had my first visit with Dr. Ballard. I thought she was very professional, she took her time to listen to me and certainly took her time in asking several questions. Was impressed in the fact that she wasn't in a hurry to get in and get out. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ballard to my friends and family.
About Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
