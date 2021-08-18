See All Family Doctors in Ofallon, MO
Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ofallon, MO. 

Dr. Ballard works at BJC Medical Group at O Fallon in Ofallon, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at O Fallon
    2630 State Highway K Ste 100, Ofallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 240-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asthma
Birth Control
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Birth Control
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 18, 2021
I had my first visit with Dr. Ballard. I thought she was very professional, she took her time to listen to me and certainly took her time in asking several questions. Was impressed in the fact that she wasn't in a hurry to get in and get out. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ballard to my friends and family.
Richard Warren — Aug 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO
About Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508359100
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alissa Ballard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ballard works at BJC Medical Group at O Fallon in Ofallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ballard’s profile.

Dr. Ballard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

