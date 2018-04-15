Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD
Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Benton Harbor, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Conklin works at
Dr. Conklin's Office Locations
-
1
Benton Harbor Community Pharmacy800 M 139, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 Directions (269) 927-5400
-
2
InterCare Women's Center796 M 139, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 Directions (855) 869-6900
- 3 3950 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 429-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Premera Blue Cross
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain condition and what could be done. Scheduled and completed necessary surgery within days. Clearly described procedure and results at follow up. Her friendly manner put me at ease throughout.
About Dr. Alissa Conklin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437318953
Education & Certifications
- Wishard Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Indiana University Hospital
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Conklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.