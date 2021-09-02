Overview of Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM

Dr. Alissa Duncan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MO.



Dr. Duncan works at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in Columbia, MO with other offices in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.