See All Ophthalmologists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (53)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD

Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hudson works at MIDDLE TENNESSEE EYE ASSOCIATES in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hudson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Eye Associates
    600 E Veterans Dr Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 372-1994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Corneal Erosion
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Corneal Erosion
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hudson?

    Dec 02, 2022
    Don't Mess with The Rest Go with The Best Dr Alissa Hudson.She is an awesome Ophthalmologist.Fabulous Work.
    LARRY ROSE — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hudson to family and friends

    Dr. Hudson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hudson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD.

    About Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558393173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Methodist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudson works at MIDDLE TENNESSEE EYE ASSOCIATES in Cookeville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hudson’s profile.

    Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.