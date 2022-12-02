Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa Hudson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Middle Tennessee Eye Associates600 E Veterans Dr Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-1994
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Don't Mess with The Rest Go with The Best Dr Alissa Hudson.She is an awesome Ophthalmologist.Fabulous Work.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558393173
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Methodist Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson has seen patients for Floaters, Corneal Erosion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
