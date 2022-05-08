Dr. Alissa O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alissa O'Brien, MD is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Jupiter Office1096 W Indiantown Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. O'Brien has been my Dermatologist for several years following the retirement of my previous dermatologist. She has always been on time for our appointments, consistently friendly and thorough in the rendering of her services. Dr. O'Brien is an extremely well trained and knowledgeable physician, and has always been responsive to my questions, assuring that I was well informed. I have recommended her to others and plan to continue to do so. MG-PBG-May 1, 2022
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1538394960
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.