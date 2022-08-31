Overview of Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD

Dr. Alissa O'Hagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. O'Hagan works at Grand Traverse Women's Clinic in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.