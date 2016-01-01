Overview of Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD

Dr. Alissa Werzen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Werzen works at Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Infectious Disease in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.