Dr. Alissa Zenack, DO
Dr. Alissa Zenack, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Top Notch Pediatrics, LLC, Hackensck, NJ899 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 820-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Kind person with so much knowledge, patience and caring that’s all you need from a dr and for your child. Love that she is not jumping to prescribe drugs before trying the natural remedies. Keep the good work.
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1427005768
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Skidmore College
- Pediatrics
